Alvarado urges GOP turnout in competitive 6th Congressional District race

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Early in-person voting begins Thursday in Kentucky, and the candidates in the competitive race for the state’s 6th Congressional District are making their final push to voters.

Republican candidate Ralph Alvarado rallied supporters Wednesday in Nicholasville alongside U.S. Rep. Andy Barr, the Republican congressman Alvarado is seeking to succeed.

“Help yourself and vote for Ralph Alvarado,” Barr told the crowd. “He is an outstanding candidate and will be an outstanding member of Congress.”

Barr encouraged voters to keep the congressional seat in Republican hands as speakers at the rally emphasized the importance of turnout in the midterm election.

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The economy is also playing a significant role in the race, with the cost of living a top concern for voters. Alvarado said his proposed solutions include lowering taxes and working with the president to increase the nation’s fuel supply.

“Hopefully, we have more oil refineries,” Alvarado said. “We can produce more diesel, gas and be able to bring the price down.”

Kentucky’s 6th Congressional District has been represented by a Republican since Barr took office in 2013. This year, however, some national political analysts have characterized the contest between Alvarado and Democrat Zach Dembo as a toss-up, with Dembo holding a slight advantage in some polls.

Alvarado said he believes conservative voters will turn out and give him the edge on Election Day.

“I think we’re surging,” Alvarado said. “He’s peaked already and on the decline. We feel very optimistic about the election.”

Alvarado said his campaign will spend the next several days focused on getting supporters to the polls.

Dembo is making his own push as voting gets underway. He is scheduled to hold a rally Thursday in Lexington with Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.

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