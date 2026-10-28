Man indicted on murder, assault charges in Lexington park shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — An 18-year-old accused in the deadly shooting at Charles Young Park during Lexington’s East End Day event has now been indicted by a Fayette County grand jury.

Jametrius Griffin was indicted on one count of murder, one count of first-degree assault, three counts of second-degree assault and one count of tampering with physical evidence.

The charges stem from the Aug. 15 shooting that killed 16-year-old Di’Zhon Robertson and injured four other people during the East End Day event. Those injured were ages 4, 14, 39 and 41.

According to the indictment, prosecutors allege Griffin shot and killed Robertson and caused serious physical injury to another person. He is also accused of shooting and injuring three additional people.

Griffin is also charged with tampering with physical evidence. The indictment alleges he concealed, removed or altered evidence with the intent of impairing its availability in an official proceeding.

The case moved to a grand jury following a preliminary hearing in September, when a judge found probable cause for the charges to move forward. During that hearing, a Lexington Police detective testified about the investigation.

After the hearing, Griffin’s attorney, Daniel Whitley, told LEX 18 that his client understood the consequences of his actions and had accepted responsibility. Whitley also said the defense planned to raise broader issues involving bullying and exposure to violence as the case proceeded.

The indictment was filed Oct. 19. Court records list Griffin as being in custody and set his total bail at $2.61 million. His arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 30 at 10:30 a.m.

The case has been assigned to Judge Lucy A. VanMeter in Fayette Circuit Court.

The indictment represents allegations against Griffin. The charges have not been proven in court.