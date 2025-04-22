Kentucky Rep. Andy Barr announces senate run to 'help our president'

(LEX 18) — U.S. Representative for Kentucky's 6th District Andy Barr announced on Tuesday that he will be running for Senate in a video that was published on social media.

"I'm running for Senate to help President Donald J. Trump save this great county," Barr said.

If elected, Barr said that he would focus on: cutting taxes, slashing waste, firing "deep-state bureaucrats who steal our freedoms," the deportation of illegal immigrants, and end "radical" DEI programs.

Other initiatives would include the ban of transgender athletes from sports, promoting the coal industry and creating jobs, Barr said.

"Kentucky is the heart of America," Barr said. "We work hard, play fair and never give up, and that's what its gonna take to win this fight."

Kentucky Democratic Party Chair Colmon Elridge released a statement following Barr's announcement, saying that Barr "has done absolutely nothing while the Trump Administration cripples our economy, sends prices skyrocketing, targets Kentucky’s signature industries and threatens to gut health care that 1.5 million Kentuckians rely on.

"Today, he managed to launch his U.S. Senate campaign with a two-minute video that grovels for Trump’s endorsement and ignores the very real problems Kentuckians face every day," Elridge said.

Barr, if elected, would replace Mitch McConnell, who announced earlier this year he would not run for reelection in 2026.

