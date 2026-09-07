Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear responds to attack on Ohio candidate Amy Acton at fair: 'Knock it off'

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is calling on Ohio Republican gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and his allies to tone down their rhetoric after an armed man pushed through a crowd toward Ohio Democratic gubernatorial nominee Amy Acton at a fair Sunday, injuring multiple people.

"What is happening in our politics is wrong, and it is dangerous. While I am relieved that Dr. Amy Acton is safe, I am praying for everyone who is injured and for everyone who was scared today. The rhetoric being used by her opponent and his allies goes way beyond what should be acceptable in our politics. This should be a moment where he and his allies knock it off." Beshear said.

Ramaswamy's campaign denounced the incident in a statement Sunday evening.

"Candidates should be able to meet with voters without having to worry about threats or violence. What happened today is completely unacceptable and has no place in politics, and we hope that no one was hurt." Ramaswamy communications director Connie Luck said.

The incident occurred at the Canfield Fair in Canfield, Ohio, when Patrick Havas, 38, of Canfield, allegedly entered the Mahoning County Democratic Party tent and pushed through a crowd toward Acton as she was speaking. Two older adults were knocked to the ground during the incident. Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene said one appeared to hit his head on a table. The extent of their injuries is not clear.

Acton's security detail, made up of Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, confronted Havas and knocked him to the ground. Law enforcement found two firearms and a pair of brass knuckles on Havas after the incident, though none of the weapons were brandished during the alleged attack. Havas is expected to face two charges of assault and one count of disorderly conduct.

"While attending the Canfield Fair, an armed individual lunged at Dr. Acton, injuring multiple people. Dr. Acton and Eric are grateful for the swift and decisive action of law enforcement and are praying for the recovery of those injured." Acton spokesperson Addie Bullock said.

Former Democratic Rep. John Boccieri said he witnessed the incident while standing in the tent.

"A very large individual, white male, came barreling through the tent, and started pushing people to the ground as if he was trying to rush her." Boccieri said.

Boccieri said after Havas was subdued and taken into custody, Acton began assisting and administering care to one of the injured individuals before her security team returned and escorted her out of the tent.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican who had appointed Acton to lead the state health department during his administration, said he was thankful Acton was not hurt.

"Fran and I are thankful Dr. Amy Acton was not hurt, and we send our thoughts to those who were injured. We spoke to Dr. Acton this afternoon and she said to share with Ohioans that she is ok. Violence or the threat of violence at political or public events is always unacceptable." DeWine said.

Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, whose wife, former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, was seriously wounded in an assassination attempt in 2011, said he spoke with Acton Sunday and called her "tough."

"There's no place in our society for political violence. An issue that unfortunately Gabby and I are very familiar with. I want to thank law enforcement for stopping this attack. Perpetrators of political violence must be brought to justice." Kelly said.

Acton, the former director of Ohio's Department of Health, is running against Ramaswamy in a closely watched race for the Ohio governor's office. The incident comes amid growing concern about political violence in the country, near the one-year anniversary of the assassination of conservative political activist Charlie Kirk. According to a Mahoning County inmate listing, Havas does not yet have an attorney representing him.

The CNN Wire contributed to this report.

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