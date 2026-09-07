Heat causes 100 medical calls at Kroger Field during Kentucky's season opener

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Saturday's heat took a toll on some fans at Kroger Field during Kentucky's season opener against Youngstown State, with UK Athletics reporting 100 calls for heat-related medical issues throughout the game.

Officials said emergency medical services were prepared and responded effectively to the calls. UK Athletics had issued heat safety guidance to fans on Friday, Sept. 4, the day before the game, anticipating the hot conditions.

WLEX Meteorologist Abby Summers said Saturday's forecast called for a hot and humid afternoon, with temperatures potentially climbing into the low to mid 90s. Heat index values were forecast to reach 100 degrees or higher when factoring in humidity. A Heat Advisory was in effect for areas generally along I-75 and west through Saturday evening.

UK Athletics encouraged fans to take the following precautions ahead of the game:



Bring a clear, sealed water bottle to stay hydrated throughout the game.

Take advantage of water stations and cooling areas available on the concourse.

Apply sunscreen before and during the game.

Consider bringing a portable fan.

Take frequent breaks from direct sunlight.

The university said fan safety remains its top priority and is already looking at additional ways to accommodate large crowds and hot conditions ahead of next Saturday's game. Officials also plan to continue communicating heat safety information to fans throughout the week.

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