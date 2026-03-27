At briefing, Superintendent Liggins stresses focus on FCPS amid Missouri job finalist news

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent Demetrus Liggins addressed questions on Friday about his potential departure for a job in Missouri amid ongoing scrutiny over the district's budget.

Liggins is one of three finalists for a superintendent position at the Hazelwood School District outside St. Louis. The potential move comes after months of public scrutiny over budgeting and oversight in Lexington. Some Fayette County Public Schools (FCPS) parents have questioned the timing of his possible departure.

Covering Kentucky FCPS Superintendent Liggins becomes finalist for Missouri superintendent Mack Carmack

For months, the superintendent has been under fire for his handling of a multimillion-dollar budget crisis — a controversy that triggered multiple audits.

The most recent audit, ordered by the school board and conducted by attorney Leigh Latherow, found enough evidence that Liggins failed to follow board policy, specifically by not asking enough questions when a budget shortfall came to light.

Covering Kentucky Audit finds Superintendent Liggins didn't adequately oversee district finances Web Staff

While facing the audits, he was also celebrated nationally and named a finalist for the AASA 2026 National Superintendent of the Year award.

At a media briefing on Friday, LEX 18 asked Liggins what his message was to FCPS parents who believe he is leaving behind a mess at the district.

“At this point, my focus continues to be doing what’s best for Fayette County Public Schools, and I’m really excited to have the opportunity to work each day with our staff to ensure we’re providing the best education for our students possible,” Liggins said.

Reporters continued to press Liggins on the potential job move, but he offered no details.

“At this point, I’m excited to continue working at FCPS to ensure that we’re providing a world-class education to our students,” he told one reporter.

“My focus remains on doing what is best for the students at FCPS, and I’m excited about the opportunity to continue that work,” Liggins said in another response.

FCPS spokesperson Miranda Scully defended Liggins, emphasizing the honor of his opportunity in Missouri and the privacy she believes he deserves.

“I feel like he’s given the answer that’s needed for that particular question,” Scully said.

An open forum for the Hazelwood School District superintendent candidates will be held in Missouri on Mar. 31.