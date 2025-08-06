Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Attorneys for Mickey Stines file motion to unseal psychological evaluation

Shawn Stines
Timothy D. Easley/AP
Former Letcher County Ky. Sheriff Shawn "Mickey" Stines looks over at the prosecutors during a hearing at the Morgan County Courthouse in West Liberty, Ky.
Shawn Stines
Posted
and last updated

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Attorneys for Shawn 'Mickey' Stines, a former Letcher County sheriff accused of shooting and killing Judge Kevin Mullins in his chamber in September 2024, have filed a motion to unseal a previously ordered psychological evaluation.

According to the motion, the evaluation "was previously conducted and filed under seal by the court," and the results are relevant to issues anticipated for an August 15 hearing.

"The defendant seeks to introduce portions of the psychological evaluation at the evidentiary hearing to support his defense and ensure the court has a full and fair understanding of the relevant facts," the motion said.

A previous motion filed in June moved to dismiss the indictment against Stines.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18