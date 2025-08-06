Attorneys for Mickey Stines file motion to unseal psychological evaluation

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Attorneys for Shawn 'Mickey' Stines, a former Letcher County sheriff accused of shooting and killing Judge Kevin Mullins in his chamber in September 2024, have filed a motion to unseal a previously ordered psychological evaluation.

According to the motion, the evaluation "was previously conducted and filed under seal by the court," and the results are relevant to issues anticipated for an August 15 hearing.

"The defendant seeks to introduce portions of the psychological evaluation at the evidentiary hearing to support his defense and ensure the court has a full and fair understanding of the relevant facts," the motion said.

A previous motion filed in June moved to dismiss the indictment against Stines.