What we know about Letcher County judge and sheriff in Thursday's shooting

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — As the aftermath of Thursday’s Letcher County shooting unfolds, LEX 18 has learned more background information on the victim and suspect.

The shooting victim, 54-year-old Judge Kevin Mullins, was an assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney for eight years before former Governor Steve Beshear appointed him district judge in 2009.

As a district judge for Letcher County, he handled juvenile cases, misdemeanors, traffic offenses, small claims, arraignments, and cases involving domestic violence.

For some time, Mullins’ suspected shooter, Sheriff Shawn Mickey Stines, served as the bailiff in Mullins’ courtroom.

After his time as bailiff, Stines was elected Letcher County Sheriff in 2018. He was reelected in 2022.

According to court documents, controversy rocked Stines’ department long before Thursday’s shooting.

In 2022, Stines was listed as a defendant in a lawsuit regarding one of his deputies.

Former Deputy Sheriff Ben Fields pleaded guilty to raping a woman on house arrest that he was assigned to monitor.

According to court documents, the victim claims that when she couldn’t pay for her ankle monitor, Deputy Fields proposed an arrangement. The plaintiff alleged Deputy Fields took off her ankle monitor, and in meet-ups that followed, he forcibly had sex with her at the Letcher County Courthouse, using threats of arrest to coerce her.

The plaintiff in the case also sued Sheriff Stines, alleging negligent hiring, training, and supervision of Deputy Fields.

On Monday, Stines was deposed. It’s unclear if the case has any connection to Thursday’s shooting.

