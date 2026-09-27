First responders rescue young Kentucky girl from well: 'God is great'

MARION COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A young girl was rescued from a well in Marion County Thursday after falling in at her home, according to the Gravel Switch Fire Department.

Lebanon Fire & Rescue and the Gravel Switch Fire Department responded to the scene, where crews pulled Baleigh Jo from the well. She was taken to Spring View Hospital, where CPR was performed until she was stable enough to be airlifted to UK Children's Hospital in Lexington.

The Gravel Switch Fire Department said it is hoping and praying for a full recovery.

Baleigh Jo's family has set up a GoFundMe to help cover expenses while her parents, Jordan McCarty and Jake Smith, stay with her at UK Children's Hospital. As of Sunday afternoon, the campaign had raised more than $1,200 of its $1,800 goal through 25 donations.

Donations can be made by clicking here.

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