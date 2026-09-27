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Multiple people killed in single-vehicle wreck in London, sheriff says

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LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Multiple people were killed in a single-vehicle crash in western London late Saturday night, according to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened just before 11:10 p.m. on Somerset Road (KY 1956) just within the western city limits of London.

No additional details about the victims or the circumstances surrounding the crash have been released.

Officials said three accident reconstructionists with the sheriff's office are investigating the crash with London Police.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities say more information will be released as it becomes available.

This is a developing story, so check back with LEX18.com for updates. Email the LEX18 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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