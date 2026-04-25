Bardstown Police Department captures escaped inmate after weeks-long search

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Bardstown Police Department has captured an inmate that was reported missing over two weeks ago.

On Friday, April 10, the Nelson County Sheriff's Office posted on social media asking the community to be on the lookout for Ja'wan McKight, an inmate who allegedly escaped while being transported to the Nelson County Jail.

On Saturday, the Bardstown Police Department announced that McKnight was finally apprehended. His capture comes exactly a week after Jerry Nation, another inmate who allegedly escaped from county detail, was apprehended by the Nelson County Sheriff's Office.

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McKnight is now in custody at the Nelson County Jail and has been charged with contempt of court, failure to appear in court, trafficking in a control substance in the first degree (first offense, cocaine), two counts of persistent felony offender in the first degree, promoting contraband in the first degree, and assault in the fourth degree (domestic violence with a minor injury). He does not have a listed bond.