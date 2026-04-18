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Nelson County Sheriff's Office locates, arrests escaped inmate after days-long search

The Nelson County Sheriff's Office is still actively searching for Ja'wan McKight, who allegedly escaped from custody last Friday.
Nelson County Sheriff's Office captures escaped inmate
Nelson County Sheriff's Office
Nelson County Sheriff's Office captures escaped inmate
Nelson County Sheriff's Office captures escaped inmate
Posted

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Saturday, the Nelson County Sheriff's Office located and arrested an inmate who allegedly escaped from county custody on Tuesday, according to a social media post.

Tuesday evening, the Nelson County Sheriff's Office reported that Jerry Nation was believed to be in the Woodlawn, Nelson County area after he allegedly escaped county detail on foot. Before the alleged escape, Nation was charged with wanton endangerment, assault in the third degree, and fleeing or evading police.

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Covering Kentucky

Officials in Nelson County searching after inmate escapes from county detail

Web Staff

The Nelson County Sheriff's Office is still actively searching for Ja'wan McKight, an inmate who allegedly escaped while being transported to the Nelson County Correctional Center on Friday, April 10.

McKight is believed to be in the Bardstown, Nelson County area.

Individuals with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact the Nelson County Sheriff's Office at (502) 348-1840.

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Covering Kentucky

Nelson County Sheriff searching for inmate that escaped during jail transport

Web Staff

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