'Be the Change' scholarship recipient announced

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The first recipient of the Be the Change scholarship was announced Wednesday.

Nola Lewis is the winner of the Be the Change scholarship. She will receive $20,000 per year renewable until she receives her undergraduate degree.

Asha Chekanao is the scholarship runner-up. She will receive a one-time $10,000 scholarship.

The Be the Change scholarship is available to students of color at Bryan Station High School who wish to further their education in the study of criminal justice or related fields at a Kentucky college or university.

Both girls are seniors at Bryan Station. Lewis, who participates in the Homeland, Law & Fire Science pathway, has not yet made her college choice. Chekanao is part of the school's Medical Academy and she plans to attend Northern Kentucky University.

The goal of the scholarship is to provide opportunities for students of color while also helping address racial disparities within the criminal justice system.

The ONE Lexington initiative works with the community to create initiatives and programs for youth and young adults that enhance safety and quality of life in neighborhoods experiencing violent crime.

The city provided money towards the scholarship, along with Central Bank and Galls.

