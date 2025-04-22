Berea Independent Schools announces new superintendent

BEREA, Ky. (LEX 18) — Dr. Ryan Neaves, a "lifelong educator, devoted father and passionate advocate for public education," will now serve as the superintendent of Berea Independent Schools, the district announced Monday.

According to the school's website, Neaves began his teaching career at Tichenor Middle School and "spent a decade coaching track and field, using athletics as a tool to develop leadership, confidence, and perseverance in student-athletes."

Most recently, he served as K-12 principal at Williamstown Independent Schools.

"He leads with intention and focus on giving teachers the support they need to be successful and believes in putting community before curriculum," the district said.

Williamstown Independent Schools also shared the news on social media.

"While we are sad to see him go, we are incredibly grateful for the leadership and care he has brought to our school community during his time here," Superintendent John Sloan said. "Dr. Neaves has made a lasting impact, and we wish him all the best in this new chapter."

The announcement comes as former Superintendent Dr. Diane Hatchett came under fire in March after budget cuts that are set to eliminate more than 20 staff and teaching positions were announced.

As of March 31, Hatchett was placed on paid administrative leave as an investigation into her time with the district began. Hatchett was set to retire at the end of the 2024-25 academic year.

