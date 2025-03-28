Beshear appoints new district judge in Letcher County

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — According to a social media post, Nick Whitaker has been appointed as a the next Letcher County District Judge for the 47th District. He replaces Kevin Mullins, who was shot and killed in his chambers in September 2024.

"During my years of service in the court system, first as a pretrial release officer assisting judges in determining bond for those who were arrested, later supervising individuals in drug court, and finally, as Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney, I have worked to help people in some of the most trying moments of their lives while balancing the safety interests of our county," Whitaker said.

Whitaker is also employed as part-time prosecutor for Hatton & Watts Law Office and is a lifelong resident of Letcher County, his firm bio said.

Former Letcher County Sheriff Shawn "Mickey" Stines was charged with the murder of Mullins,who served as a district court judge for 14 years.

The case remains ongoing.