Gov. Beshear: flooding-related death toll rises to 5

LEX 18
(LEX 18) — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced on Tuesday that the death toll from last week's flooding has risen to five.

"This has been a tough few days," Beshear said. "Let’s show everyone hurting that we love them and we’re there for them."

This count includes a 27-year-old man from McCraken County, an adult from Nelson County, and a9-year-old from Frankfort.

Residents from across the state are still reeling from the impacts of the flooding. Water remains high in multiple communities, including Frankfort, and multiple roadways remain covered.

