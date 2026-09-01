Bobcat bag limit could double in Kentucky amid calls for population data

KENTUCKY (LEX NEWS) — Kentucky is considering a regulation that would double the bobcat bag limit, allowing hunters to kill 10 bobcats per year instead of five — but wildlife advocates say there is no population data to justify the change.

The proposed regulation would also allow one bobcat to be taken at night using thermal equipment. Firearm kills would still be capped at three, including the one allowed at night.

Todd Blevins with Kentucky Humane World for Humans said the core issue is a lack of transparency about how many bobcats are in the state.

"This is not an anti-hunting thing. This is about speaking up for a species that doesn't seem like it's done anything wrong," Blevins said.

Blevins said lawmakers and Fish and Wildlife have offered no data on bobcat populations to support the proposed changes.

"Until we have a better idea of the population estimate, then I don't think we should be moving forward with any change like this," Blevins said.

He also raised concerns about the new provision allowing nighttime hunting.

"There are all kinds of problems with night hunting, ranging from poaching to public safety concerns," Blevins said.

Angela Cox, who runs Critter Ridge Sanctuary and rehabilitates wildlife, said other animal regulations are based on data and she wants the same standard applied here.

"There is no data. And I've had so many people, 'Angela, why did they double that?' And I'm like, I can't answer that," Cox said.

Cox said lawmakers have only heard from hunters and have not considered the broader impact on the animals. She is urging the public to contact their representatives before the proposal moves forward.

"Reach out to your legislators. Email them, make those phone calls," Cox said.

The Interim Joint Committee on Natural Resources and Energy is scheduled to consider the proposal on October 1.

LEX News reached out to Kentucky Fish and Wildlife for more information on the proposed changes and the state's bobcat population, but have not heard back.