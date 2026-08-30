Bourbon county authorities investigating 'threatening message' towards public school district

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Bourbon County authorities, including the Bourbon County School Police Department, the Paris Police Department, and the Bourbon County Sheriff's Office, are investigating a "threatening message" directed at students at staff at Bourbon County Public Schools, according to a statement.

According to the school district, the alleged threat began circulating social media on Sunday.

Bourbon County Public Schools' statement comes hours after Harrison County Superintendent Dr. Harry Burchett involved Kentucky State Police regarding another "threatening message" on social media.

Covering Kentucky KSP investigating social media post threatening Harrison County school Web Staff

On Monday, the Bourbon County school district will have an increased presence of law enforcement as a "proactive step to provide extra reassure to students, staff and families as the investigation continues." At this time, the school district does not suspect any credible threat against Bourbon County Public Schools.

Read the full statement below.