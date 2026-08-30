Bourbon county authorities investigating 'threatening message' towards public school district

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Bourbon County authorities, including the Bourbon County School Police Department, the Paris Police Department, and the Bourbon County Sheriff's Office, are investigating a "threatening message" directed at students at staff at Bourbon County Public Schools, according to a statement.
According to the school district, the alleged threat began circulating social media on Sunday.
Bourbon County Public Schools' statement comes hours after Harrison County Superintendent Dr. Harry Burchett involved Kentucky State Police regarding another "threatening message" on social media.
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On Monday, the Bourbon County school district will have an increased presence of law enforcement as a "proactive step to provide extra reassure to students, staff and families as the investigation continues." At this time, the school district does not suspect any credible threat against Bourbon County Public Schools.
Read the full statement below.
"Dear Bourbon County Families and Staff,
We want to make you aware of a situation our district is actively addressing. A threatening message aimed at students and staff at Bourbon County Schools began circulating on social media today. As soon as our administration learned of it, we notified the Bourbon County School Police Department, the Paris Police Department and the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Department .
We know incidents like this have popped up in schools across our state recently and we're treating this with the same seriousness. Nothing matters more to us than keeping our students and staff safe. As an added precaution, there will be an increased law enforcement presence at all Bourbon County Schools tomorrow. This is a proactive step to provide extra reassurance to students, staff and families as the investigation continues, and we do not have any information suggesting an ongoing or credible threat to schools tomorrow.
We're grateful for your patience and partnership as we work through this issue."
-Bourbon County School District via Facebook