FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX News) — Bourbon warehouse workers are preparing to put their speed, strength and teamwork to the test as they return to the annual barrel-rolling competition in Bardstown.

Brandon Reed, an aging warehouse technician and member of Buffalo Trace distillery’s barrel-rolling team, is preparing to defend the men’s title with his teammates.

The competition may look simple — roll a barrel down a track and bring it back as quickly as possible. But the barrels can weigh more than 500 pounds, making the event a test of both strength and precision.

Each four-person team has a specific role as competitors work together to move 10 barrels around the track and on the rick, with the bungs facing up.

“It's a lot harder than it looks,” Reed said. “The barrels are very, very heavy, and the speeds that we're doing, and we make it look pretty easy, but it's definitely not for the faint of heart.”

Reed said the team practices two to three hours a day, Monday through Thursday, to prepare for the competition. The barrels used during practice are filled with water, making them even heavier than a typical bourbon barrel.

The team is currently averaging runs in the 47- to 49-second range, putting it within striking distance of a world-record performance.

The team is also carrying momentum from last year's victory in the men's competition, which marked its first win in several years.

The team will return to Bardstown on Sept. 12 for this year's competition during the annual Bourbon Festival.

Sydney St. Claire is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Sydney at sydney.stclaire@wlex.tv

