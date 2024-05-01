Bringing The Downs to Lexington: Keeneland to host Derby party

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — At last check, a ticket to the infield at Churchill Downs for Saturday’s 150th Kentucky Derby was costing patrons about $300. That’s a hefty price tag, considering you won’t have a seat and will have to watch about 75 percent of the race on the jumbotron.

Keeneland, however, has a nice backup option for those who aren’t going to Louisville this Saturday.

“We have open faced grills, kids activities, we have live music and a hat contest,” said Lauren Sparrow, Keeneland’s Community Relations Manager.

“The only difference is we won’t have live horses racing that day,” Sparrow joked before noting that live wagering will be available as you watch the races on the many large TV screens around the grounds here.

Keeneland has been putting on this Derby party for decades. It’s a cheap ticket; $7 gets you in ($10 if you wait until Saturday), and you’re free to treat this as if you’re rolling up on The Downs.

“The outfits are amazing, people dress at all different levels, so it’s a really fun atmosphere for the day,” Sparrow said. “We have all the food you can eat, beverages – a lot of your typical Derby beverages,” she said, referring to the famous Mint Julep.

Keeneland does this more for the community than to turn a big profit, so officials here hope racing fans and casual observers will come join the fun.

“It’s the 150th running of the Derby, if you weren’t able to get tickets we really want you to come enjoy the race day with family and friends,” she said.

Gates to the track open at 10 a.m. on Saturday, and The Hill will also be available for parking and tailgating.

To purchase tickets for Keeneland’s Kentucky Derby party, click here.