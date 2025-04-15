Bryan Station dean of students and coach arraigned on wanton endangerment charge

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — John "Jay" Bordas works at Bryan Station High School as an assistant boys' basketball coach, head golf coach, and dean of students.

Tuesday afternoon, he appeared in Fayette County District Court for an arraignment on a single charge of first degree wanton endangerment stemming from a February incident. Bordas' attorney entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf.

According to a criminal complaint summons, the incident happened during a traffic encounter on February 13. The affiant states that as he approached the intersection of Clearwater Way and Fiddler Creek Way in his vehicle, the suspect vehicle failed to stop at the stop sign. To avoid a collision, the man stated he had to break heavily then proceeded to drive around the suspect vehicle and continued to his residence.

The complaint states the victim observed the suspect vehicle following him. The man went on to say that when he returned home, he saw the suspect vehicle park parallel in front of his residence. As the victim stood in his driveway, he observed the suspect, who was seated in the driver's seat, point a black firearm at him.

The complaint states that through use of investigative resources, as well as the victim's cooperation, the affiant positively identified the suspect to be John F. Bordas.

When LEX 18 contacted Fayette County Public Schools for comment, the district said it can't comment on personnel matters. But later Tuesday afternoon, FCPS District Spokesperson Dia Davidson-Smith released this statement:

'Fayette County Public Schools is aware of the situation; however, because the matters involved are personal and unrelated to Mr. Bordas' duties with the district, FCPS will not be providing further comment at this time.'

Neither Bordas nor his attorney had a comment after court.

LEX 18 has learned Bordas is on leave but no other details have been provided.

