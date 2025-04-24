Victim of traffic dispute with Bryan Station dean and coach speaks to LEX 18

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — LEX 18 is learning more about the reported gun incident that involved the Dean of Students at Bryan Station High School, John "Jay" Bordas, after he was arraigned last week on a wanton endangerment charge.

Court records show the charge stems from an incident that began at the intersection of Clearwater Way and Fiddlers Creek in February. A man reported he had to slam on his brakes to avoid hitting a driver who ran a stop sign as he approached the three-way stop first.

The victim, who requested anonymity, told LEX 18 that he was shocked when a man he had never seen before showed up at his driveway and pointed a gun at him. He only discovered Bordas' identity after seeing an LEX 18 story last week.

"I'm not trying to ruin someone's life," the victim said.

The victim also expressed surprise upon learning that Bordas works in the school system as a dean of students.

Just two days after the arraignment, the Fayette County School Board approved a Las Vegas work conference in July for Bordas and nine other staff members from Bryan Station High School. The professional development trip reportedly costs $2,649 per person.

"The approval process doesn't mean that someone is green-lighted to go - it's part of the process," said School Board Chair Tyler Murphy. "Any personnel issue, any leave issue, anything like that that might impact an employee's ability to participate in any district sponsored things - that is handled by the administration."

LEX 18 asked Fayette County Public Schools if Bordas is still attending the conference but received no response to that specific question.

