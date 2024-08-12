Caleb Conley Foundation honoring Kentucky's recent fallen officers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Working with the Caleb Conley Foundation includes helping and honoring the families of Kentucky’s first responders injured or killed. Executive director Andrew Doyle has been busy this summer answering calls.

“They never get easier,” Doyle said about those conversations. “I never really have words to say whenever somebody calls me.”

Corrections officer Hunter Miller died July 25 at 24 years old after collapsing during a physical fitness test. Miller is one of three law enforcement officials who have lost their lives in the past month.

“It still is hard, especially when three hit in a row,” Doyle said. “There was one in April, June, and then July, and August, so we’ve had several of them back to back.”

Deputy Billy Edwards of Hardin County Sheriff’s Office and his wife Kathy were killed in a traffic accident on July 14. Another deputy from Hardin County, Nick Krahn, passed away a few days ago.

Doyle said, “to see three happen all at once, it kind of made it more real, that it happens more often than it should, whether it was line of duty or not line of duty.”

When Deputy Conley was killed last May, a South Carolina company called LazerWerk donated memorial bracelets to the Scott County Sheriffs and Conley’s family. Now, the Caleb Conley Foundation requests similar metal bracelets to comfort other families. Doyle has made three new orders in the last month.

“When I go to these agencies, or when I see pictures posted from that agency, I always look down at the wrist,” said Doyle. “Nine times out of 10, somebody is wearing that bracelet that we were able to hand to them and say, this is something small but I hope this helps get through this time a little bit better.”

Since last September, the foundation has honored seven fallen officers and first responders.

“I always want to make sure that I’m doing it right and I’m doing it well,” Doyle said of running the foundation. “It’s something that Caleb would be proud of.”

The Caleb Conley Foundation continues to work to honor first responders who are injured or killed in the line of duty. You can order one of their bracelets here.

