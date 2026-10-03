'Once-in-a-lifetime' horse Roy H, 2-time Eclipse Award champion, dead at 14

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Roy H, the two-time Eclipse Award champion male sprinter horse who lived at Kentucky Horse Park’s Hall of Champions barn since 2023, died Friday from complications related to colic. He was 14.

"Roy H was a phenomenal racehorse and a wonderful ambassador for the Kentucky Horse Park," Kentucky Horse Park President Lee Carter said in a statement posted to social media. "We are deeply grateful for the time we had with him and honored for the opportunity to share his remarkable story."

Roy H began racing in 2015. He rose to the top of his sport in 2017, winning the True North Stakes at Belmont Park and the Santa Anita Sprint Championship Stakes. He closed that year with a one-length win in the Breeders' Cup Sprint at Del Mar, earning the 2017 Eclipse Award as Champion Male Sprinter.

He did it again in 2018. Roy H won the Santa Anita Sprint Championship Stakes for the second time and took the Breeders' Cup Sprint by 3¼ lengths at Churchill Downs, earning his second straight Eclipse Award.

Roy H won 10 of his 23 races and earned more than $3.1 million in prize money before retiring in 2019. After racing, he worked as a barn pony for trainer Peter Miller, who later became his owner.

"Roy H was a once-in-a-lifetime horse and the best sprinter of his generation," Miller said. "He brought so much joy to everyone who ever met or saw him. Thank you to the Kentucky Horse Park for giving him a retirement deserving of such a wonderful champion. Thanks for the memories, Roy. You will be deeply missed."

Hall of Champions Manager Rob Willis said called Roy H a "definition of a champion" and "great ambassador for racing."

"He was charismatic, fun to be around, and he genuinely enjoyed his time with the guests of the Park," Willis said. "I am very proud and honored to have been associated with him. We will make sure his legacy lives on every day."

Roy H will be buried at the park's Memorial Walk of Champions alongside other thoroughbred legends. Plans are underway for a public memorial service.

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