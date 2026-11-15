Former Kentucky lawyer indicted in federal murder-for-hire case, accused of offering to pay for a killing

COVINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A former lawyer has been indicted by a federal grand jury in a murder-for-hire case in Northern Kentucky, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky.

Federal investigators say Chase Cox, 33, was indicted Thursday in Covington. Cox is accused of trying to pay someone at least $500 in exchange for killing a person.

Investigators allege Cox used the mail and a facility of interstate commerce to arrange someone's murder between Sept. 25 and Nov. 3, 2026.

The FBI and ATF say they approached Cox about the situation in October, and he denied being a threat.

Cox is also charged with making false statements. He is scheduled to appear in federal court Dec. 9 for an arraignment.

“Conspiring to commit murder and lying to federal agents are serious offenses,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge John Nokes. “ATF and our law enforcement partners remain committed to investigating threats of violence and holding those responsible accountable.”

If convicted, he could face up to 15 years in prison.

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