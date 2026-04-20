City code enforcement orders balconies to be demolished at Casa Mia apartments after collapse

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington's division of code enforcement has condemned the building at 1844 Augusta Drive and ordered the balconies demolished.

A city spokesperson says no one can live in the building until the work is complete, under the guidance of a structural engineer.

On Friday, 18 people across 12 units were displaced after a partial collapse at the Casa Mia Apartments in Lexington.

Authorities say a third-floor concrete patio fell onto the second floor on Friday, leading firefighters to rescue some residents using ladder trucks.

Covering Kentucky 'Still scared:' Residents react after apartment building collapses in Lexington Web Staff

Because the building is condemned, leases are terminated. Some of the nearly two dozen residents are staying in hotels covered by the city and the local Red Cross for the short term, but they may need to find longer-term housing.

The city's Community and Resident Services is offering financial assistance of up to $1,200 to residents who must relocate. A representative says the displaced individuals must apply to see if they're eligible. They say other property owners have contacted office to say they have vacancies.

People who live nearby say they feel for their displaced neighbors.

"I feel terrible for them. They have no place to go," Vernon Coy said.

A search of city records showed the building failed an inspection in 2020 involving stairs, but a city spokesperson tells me the issues were addressed and certified as completed by engineers later that year.

LEX 18 has learned code enforcement has also ordered a structural review of staircases for the apartment building next door at 1854 Augusta Drive. Tenants are still allowed to live in those apartments.

It's unclear when the 1844 building will reopen.

LEX 18 reached out to a number listed as property management for Case Mia apartments, but did not hear back from anyone.

