City of Lexington offices announce closure amidst winter weather conditions

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington city offices will be closed Monday as the city continues to respond to winter weather conditions affecting the area.

Mayor Linda Gorton said residents are helping keep streets safer by staying home during the ongoing weather event.

Trash collection has been canceled, with a makeup date to be announced later by city officials.

Public safety divisions will remain on 24-hour schedules through Tuesday due to the declared state of emergency.

Residents can find the latest updates on closures and the city's snow plan at this link: Lexington snow and ice updates

