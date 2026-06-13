City of Winchester hosts 17th annual Beer Cheese Festival, celebrating the snack's birthplace

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — If there's one thing the City of Winchester is known for, it's beer cheese! Developed in the 1930s, the heart of Clark County has been serving the bold, spicy snack for almost 90 years.

Each year, the community gathers to celebrate the tasty development with the annual Beer Cheese Festival. On Saturday, the city hosted its 17th annual event.

According to the city, the event was held on Main Street in Winchester, stretching from Washington Street to Boone Avenue. Of course, visiting the festival was free, but those interested in tasting the beer cheese from various vendors needed to buy a ticket.

This year's festival began Friday evening and featured over 140 vendors, live entertainment, and a Beer Cheese 5K through scenic Clark County.

Learn more about Clark County below: