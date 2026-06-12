Spotlight on Clark County, a home to hidden gems and local favorites

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — A quick trip of east of Lexington and named for the Revolutionary War hero George Rogers Clark, Clark County is full of hidden gems, local businesses, and beautiful farmland.

Grain-to-Glass: Clark County distillery turns Kentucky farm crops into craft spirits

A small craft distillery in downtown Winchester is turning Kentucky farm crops into handcrafted spirits, keeping a centuries-old tradition alive in the process.

Regeneration Distillery Continues to Grow

Clark County family revives Kentucky's ancient herd tradition

A Clark County family is restoring wild buffalo to the region where early explorers first encountered the animals, reviving a piece of Kentucky's natural history along the ancient path the herds once carved through the landscape.

Spotlight Series: Restoring the Buffalo Trace

Spotlight on Clark County: CC's Closet turns thrifting into food for families

CC's Closet, a donation-based thrift store in Clark County, gives 100% of its proceeds to the Frye Food Pantry to help feed local families. Set up like a boutique, the store features rows of clothing, shoes, and housewares, all donated by the community.

CC's Closet Dresses Residents for Success

Mason on Main, the place for fancy fabric and an assortment of antiques

Mason on Main has called the downtown Winchester stretch home for more than a decade. Located near the corner of Main St. and Lexington Ave., the shop is full of antique items for sale and is known for its fancy fabrics in the form of bow ties.

Mason on Main

The Fly Witches bungee fitness studio in Winchester celebrates 5 years

The Fly Witches, located on Main Street in a historic former hardware store, offers bungee fitness alongside aerial yoga, dance fitness, step cardio, and strength training.

The Fly Witches bungee fitness studio

Hall's on the River bringing new menu items and old favorites to Clark County

After nearly being forced to close, Hall's on the River is bouncing back from devastating flooding. Now, the restaurant's owner is working to bring back local favorites and new menu items to Clark County and beyond.

Hall's On the River

GRC principal reflects on standout first year, championships, and a campus built for learning

George Rogers Clark High School in Winchester is wrapping up a school year that principal Justin Arms calls truly special. It's one that included back-to-back state basketball championships, a thriving arts program, and a campus packed with resources designed to inspire students every day.