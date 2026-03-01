CivicLex launches Civic Assembly, highlighting local government and involvement

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Sunday marked the official launch of CivicLex's Civic Assembly, a group of 36 randomly selected Lexington residents that will work together to provide recommendations and updates to the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government Charter.

In January, LEX 18 sat down one-on-one with CivicLex Deputy Director Kit Anderson, who stated that Civic Assembly members will participate in six March sessions to learn more about local government, to deliberate on local policy issues, and make decisions for change in relation to the city's charter.

According to Anderson, whatever policy changes the Civic Assembly decides on, the Lexington City Council will vote to place on the local ballot in the upcoming fall election.

"They can be really powerful for issues that local governments or any government is having trouble solving themselves, whether it's because it's a really thorny issue or because it's almost a conflict. Some of the topics the committee may be considering is the compensation of council members, obviously that's a hard thing for them to deliberate on themselves," Anderson previously told LEX 18.

The Civic Assembly's first session took place Sunday afternoon at Transylvania University. Along with Anderson, guest speakers at the event also included Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton, Lexington Vice Mayor Dan Wu, and Fayette County Clerk Susan Lamb.

To learn more about the creation of CivicLex's Civc Assembly, visit the link below.