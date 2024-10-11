Community activists gather in Cardinal Valley neighborhood for gun violence awareness walk

In the Cardinal Valley neighborhood, volunteers with One Lexington, local school officials, and community members came together Thursday night with an important message- enough is enough.

Davine Camara with One Lexington tells LEX18 there have been four shootings in five weeks.

"It's not about law enforcement, it's not about the mayor's office, it's about you," said Camara. "It's about the people who live in this community and when you stand up and say 'I've had enough,' it's our job to be right there beside you."

The goal was to pass out food bags and flyers with information about mental health resources, grief counseling, and other services. However, the walk was paused when the mother of a man who was shot last Thursday on Devonport Drive began pleading for help.

She said her son is still in the hospital, recovering from being shot multiple times. She said he nearly died because people were afraid to step in.

Maximiliano Rios-Ortiz knows that pain all too well; he survived when he was shot two years ago.

"I was shot nine times, my neck, my arm, my spine, my leg and on my chest," said Rios-Ortiz. "I'm just helping out today for the people in this community, we're just giving back."