Community events honor Father Norman Fischer one year after his passing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's been a little over a year since Father Norman Fischer, known for his selfless service, passed away while on sabbatical in Delaware on July 15.

A beloved priest at Saint Peter Claver Catholic Church, Fischer was dedicated to racial equity, unifying his community. Maria Fischer-Boothe, Father Norman's sister, reflected on his impact.

"I believe my brother was a saint. He just really exemplified what it means to live out our faith, to be welcoming, to see everyone, to acknowledge everyone, to inquire about people, to give, to bring joy where there was sorrow, where there was suffering, where there was depression. He just had such a gift to turn people's lives around in the most unplanned way. He just quote unquote 'knew everyone," Maria Fischer-Boothe said.

Maria said her family knew even if they were out and about having dinner, they should plan on this, considering Father Norman's ability to connect with others.

"From him coming in to getting to the table you knew he was going to be stopped, like 'hey father how are ya," Fischer-Boothe noted.

How Fischer made people feel is a reminder that passion to serve was there from Saint Peter Claver to Lexington Catholic, where he was the high school's chaplain.

As for what her brother left her as a legacy?

That's clear, his infectious smile.

"Smile Maria, say Hi Maria to people...it's okay they're not going to bite, and even if they do, just let it fall off your shoulder," Fischer-Boothe said.

That was part of Father Norm's perspective.

From a fist bump to a beaming selfie, Fischer brought people together.

"He had that touch out there in this world, and I don't want that to die with him," Fischer-Boothe said.

St. Peter Claver is honoring him perpetually by renaming the church hall after Father Norman in September.

"To keep that space by honoring his legacy just means the world to me and my family," Fischer-Boothe said.

Community events as a tribute to Father Norman continue. Here's a link to the website for Father Norman Palooza.

