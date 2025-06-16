Concern growing after latest accident in Lexington's Holiday Hills neighborhood

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Frustration is building after an accident in the Holiday Hills neighborhood recently.

Residents in the area tell LEX 18 that speeding and reckless driving have long been a problem, and unless action is taken, they worry about the consequences.

Recently, resident of Bordeaux Drive Jeff Moore returned home to a near-totaled trailer after a driver rammed into the back of it, forcing the trailer to then ram into the vehicle in front of it.

“We’ve had cars flip out in front, people take off, a car went into the house down the street,” Moore said. “It’s ongoing and we’re all pretty concerned about it.”

In 2022, LEX 18 reported from down the street after a vehicle barreled into a brick house. Moore referenced many other incidents in the decades since he moved in, including cars clipped or totaled and fire hydrants flattened.

The neighborhood, located just off Versailles Road near Cardinal Valley, is often used as a shortcut for drivers speeding through, Moore suspects.

“Accidents happen, but this has been a situation of speeding, reckless driving, maybe even people under the influence driving through there and that just adds to the hazard," he said.

While property can be replaced, Moore worries about the children in the neighborhood, including his own grandson.

“There's a swing out front and I don't like him out front because I'm afraid something's gonna happen, and I don't want to be that person that has that loss,” said Moore.

Council member Jennifer Reynolds responded to the safety concerns: “Safety issues on our roadways are of utmost concern to me and issues on this particular road were identified previously, and Traffic Engineering and I have worked together to take steps to try and slow traffic down on Bordeaux including with line cuts.”

According to Reynolds, after a study was conducted on the area, Bordeaux Road qualified for speed tables. This process requires that the majority of the homeowners on the street agree to installing them. They also require a cost share with the city.

“My office offered to remove the cost share barrier,” Reynolds shared in a statement. “Even so, a majority of the property owners did not turn in a vote on this issue at the time of the final survey.”

At this point, Reynolds said she’s committed to working with traffic engineering to find a different solution to speeding.