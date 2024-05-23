Construction to begin on reimagined Phoenix Park

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A construction project in downtown Lexington will breathe new life into a historical corner of the city.

Work begins on Phoenix Park in June. The site is located on the corner of Main and Limestone.

“There's been a lot of interest in this project and quite honestly, Phoenix Park has needed renovation for many years and we all know that,” said Mayor Linda Gorton.

As exciting as the future of Phoenix Park is, the parcel’s past has its own noteworthiness.

Built in 1797 as an inn and tavern, the Phoenix Hotel hosted five United States Presidents before it closed in 1977.

For decades, the landmark drew travelers and tourists, helping Lexington earn the reputation of “Athens of the West.”

Years, demolition, and reconstruction later, the corner now holds Phoenix Park, the Lexington Public Library, and apartments.

City leaders and stakeholders feel it’s time to make Phoenix Park a reason to stop once again.

On Thursday, Mayor Linda Gorton, councilmember Hannah LeGris, Lexington Parks and Rec staff, donors, and stakeholders met to announce the beginning of construction on the project.

“I know that all members of our community deserve functional, beautiful, and multifaceted parks,” said councilmember Hannah LeGris of District 3.

The reimagined Phoenix Park includes new play equipment, an interactive fog area, shade structures, a performance stage, an improved dog park, and space for public art.

“Whether you’re going to the library and then going to the playground, traveling along Town Branch Commons, visiting our downtown on a trip, having lunch by the stage, or bringing your furry friends out to play every day, this park is for you,” said LeGris.

The new Phoenix Park will cost $4.6 million, using a mix of public and private funds.

Construction begins in June, with completion expected in the spring of 2025.