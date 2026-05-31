County judge: Stanford Mayor Wendell Miller dies after two-year-long fight against colon cancer

STANFORD, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — After a two-year-long fight against stage four colon cancer, Stanford Mayor Wendell Dalton Miller has tragically died, Lincoln County Judge Executive Woods Adams announced via Facebook Sunday afternoon.

Miller has served as the mayor of Stanford for six years. In early May, LEX News sat down with Miller, who said serving as the town's mayor has been the most enjoyable career he's ever had.

"Just advancing the city towards the future, because my goal has always been 20 years down the road, what is my grandbaby going to be doing? I'm not worried about me," Miller said May 15.

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Two years ago, as LEX News previously reported, Miller was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer. He initially underwent chemotherapy, but the cancer eventually spread into his lungs at an alarming rate. Throughout his trials against cancer, Miller continuously relied on his faith and support systems, he told LEX News.

"Physically, I'm fine. Health journey wise, I'm fighting with everything I got... But I'm not giving up, because the Lord is the only one that knows when it's time for me to leave this Earth," Miller previously said.

In only six years as mayor, Miller made a tremendous impact on his community, which was reflected on May 13, when hundreds of Stanford residents held a surprise vigil outside of his home, lighting candles and praying for Miller and his wife, Trina Miller.

"What happened the other night was crazy," Miller told LEX News. "First of all, I didn't know nothing about it... With people devoting their life to the Lord, people rededicating their life to the Lord, and people wanting to be baptized. It's amazing, and I love it. I said, 'What street's next? Let's go.'"

However, a great hole was left in the hearts of Stanford residents when Judge Executive Adams announced Miller's passing Sunday at 12 p.m.

"We have lost a pillar of our community with the passing of Stanford Mayor Dalton Miller. Mayor Miller was a tremendous leader for not only Stanford but the people of Lincoln County.



Dalton fought a courageous battle against cancer and continued to show thoughtfulness and compassion for others until the last day of his battle.



He was a man I considered a great friend and he will be deeply missed. Condolences and prayers to his family, friends and our community. Our county courthouse flag will be flown at half staff as we mourn Mayor Dalton Miller."



~County Judge Executive Woods Adams via Facebook

Before Miller lost his life to cancer, he used his interview with LEX News to encourage others to get regular screenings.

"Please get the pre-cancer screenings. It may or may not help you. It would not have helped me, and that's okay. The type of cancer I've got, it would have not have helped, okay. But other people, a colonoscopy can help you. And I don't care about all the horror stories you hear. It is the best 15 minutes of sleep you'll ever get in your life," he said.

Miller finished his previous interview with LEX News stating that although he's fighting against colon cancer, his diagnosis doesn't define him. His perseverance and love for his community does.

"I have cancer. Cancer don't have me," he said.

Watch the interview with Miller below: