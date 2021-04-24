Crowd gathers for emotional candlelight vigil celebrating Terrence Clarke’s life

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A group of at least 200 people gathered in Lexington on Friday to celebrate the life of former Wildcat Terrence Clarke during a candlelight vigil.

Clarke was killed in a car accident in Southern California on Thursday afternoon. He was 19-years-old.

Since then, tributes have been pouring in as fans and friends look back on a life and career cut tragically short.

The vigil organized by the UK Men’s Basketball team started at 8:30 p.m. outside the Wildcat Coal Lodge where a memorial was set up earlier in the day.

Sofia Millar

“The candle is appropriate because a lot of the time Terrence was the light in my life,” said an emotional Keion Brooks during the vigil. “I know he’s probably up there right now yelling at me right now cause I’m being emotional but that’s just how much I loved Terrence. That’s how much our team really cared about him.”

“I just always knew that if I was having a bad day, Terrence would come around the corner to my door every time and I just knew he’d make me smile,” said Lance Ware.

“I just pray that everyone understands how peaceful and how much he wanted good for every single one of us. And we love you. I hope you hear us somewhere out there,” said Davion Mintz.

Clarke played one season with the Wildcats and recently announced that he declared for the NBA Draft. He was in Los Angeles training for the NBA draft when he died.

The loss has been felt across the nation, but at Friday’s vigil, Clarke’s friends focused on the happiness he brought into each of their lives.

After the ceremony ended, the crowd of mourners moved forward to surround the memorial in front of the Wildcat Coal Lodge.

Many remained long after the candles were blown out to leave flowers at the memorial and to comfort one another.