Former UK basketball player Terrence Clarke dies in Los Angeles

(LEX 18) — Former University of Kentucky men's basketball player Terrence Clarke died in a car crash on Thursday in Los Angeles, the LAPD Valley Traffic Division confirmed to LEX 18.

The crash occurred at about 2:10 PT. Clarke was traveling south on Winnetka Avenue at a high speed which police caught on surveillance video. Clarke was turning right on to Nordhoff when he ran a red light and hit a car that was northbound and trying to make a left turn. Clarke's vehicle ran into a pole then struck a wall. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. There is no reason to believe Clarke was under the influence.

At the time of the accident, Clarke was being followed in another vehicle by his trainer.

“I am absolutely gutted and sick tonight,” University of Kentucky head coach John Calipari said. “A young person who we all love has just lost his life too soon, one with all of his dreams and hopes ahead of him. Terrence Clarke was a beautiful kid, someone who owned the room with his personality, smile and joy. People gravitated to him, and to hear we have lost him is just hard for all of us to comprehend right now. We are all in shock."

“We are stunned by this sudden, heartbreaking tragedy,” UK Director of Athletics Mitch Barnhart said. “Terrence was a young man who was so full of life and so full of promise. We hurt and grieve with his family, his friends, and his teammates and coaches, and our prayers are with all of them in this unimaginable loss.”

Back in March, Clarke announced that he would be declaring for the NBA Draft after one season in a Wildcat uniform. Clarke's lone season at UK was limited due to a right leg injury. He played in just eight games, averaging 9.6 points per game, 2.6 rebounds per game and 2.0 steals per game.