Cyber camp begins, Fayette County Public Schools students learning critical online skills

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It’s the opening day of the Fayette County Public Schools' Cyber Security Camp. It’s the second year they’ve done this, and enrollment increased by 15 campers this summer from a year ago.

“It helps kids learn about technology and how to keep their accounts safe from hackers and dangerous people,” said Zhaylon Steele, a second-time camper here.

Kids spend so much time online these days, whether it’s necessitated by their school work or for entertainment and social reasons, that it’s good for them to have this working knowledge of what to be aware of when it comes to online dangers. But there is much more to this camp as well.

“They can see themselves as being cyber analysts, they can see themselves working in this field,” said Program Director, Vee Pryor. Pryor runs the FCPS Office of Innovation.

“Every skill they are going to learn is transferrable,” she explained. “They’re going to learn analytical skills, communications skills and leadership skills,” she added about this week’s program.

There’s problem solving through game playing and other interactive activities during each of the five days of camp, which run from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

“It opens them up to a pathway in cyber,” Pryor said of this camp.