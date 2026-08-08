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Cyclosporiasis cases surge in Kentucky, as health department confirms a total of 735 cases

Cyclospora Outbreak History
Melanie Moser/CDC via AP
FILE - This undated photo taken through a microscope provided by the CDC shows Cyclospora cayetanensis oocysts found in a fresh stool sample which had been prepared with a formalin solution and stained with safranin. (CDC via AP, File)
Cyclospora Outbreak History
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(LEX NEWS) — The Kentucky Department for Public Health released an update regarding the total statewide reported cases of cyclosporiasis as of early August. According to the research, Jefferson, Fayette, and Madison counties are the most impacted in the state.

According to the KDPH, 735 cases have been reported across the state. Of those reports, 387 cases have been confirmed in a laboratory and 348 of those cases remain under investigation. 30 individuals have been hospitalized due to the condition.

The most impacted counties are Jefferson, Fayette, and Madison. According to the KDPH, Jefferson County has 48 confirmed cases, Fayette County has 43, and Madison County has 25.

In mid-July, LEX News previously reported that the state had a total of 192 reports of cyclosporiasis, with 108 confirmed cases. Meaning in three weeks, the public health department has confirmed an additional 279 cases.

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Covering Kentucky

Report: Kentucky cyclosporiasis cases surge above typical annual levels

Web Staff

According to the CDC, as of Aug. 4, the nation has received over 10,400 confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis. Across the U.S., 517 people have been hospitalized, two people have died, and 47 states are reporting cases.

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