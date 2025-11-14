Cynthiana senior living residents face new uncertainty over zoning changes

HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Residents at The Cottages at Flat Run, a senior living community in Cynthiana, are grappling with new concerns after their property's owners requested zoning changes that could dramatically alter their neighborhood.

The community was sold this past summer by Harrison Memorial Hospital for $7.8 million to GAH Foundation, LLC. Property records show the purchase was made by three owners, including the Scott County winner of a $167 million Powerball jackpot — the largest in Kentucky history.

The sale initially caught residents off guard. Beverly Miller and Dolly Ritchie said they moved to the maintenance-free community, which features amenities like a pool for water aerobics, believing a hospital would better understand their care needs. They felt secure with what they thought was fixed monthly rent.

However, in June, residents learned the new owners were raising rent by $150 per month starting in January.

"They're gonna price us out - none of us can afford to stay here," Ritchie said.

Now residents face additional uncertainty as the new owners have requested zoning changes that Ritchie worries could create more traffic and make the neighborhood less desirable.

"We lay awake at night worrying about it. I'm sorry, I don't know," Ritchie said when asked about her plans.

According to paperwork sent to Harrison County Planning and Zoning, GAH Foundation, LLC wants the front 6.5 acres changed from agriculture to B-2 business zoning. The remaining land would be switched from R-1 to R-3 residential, which could allow up to 145 single-family homes or 109 multi-family building sites for apartments or duplexes, compared to the current total of 72 homes.

In a letter to planning and zoning, owner and property manager Rita Jones wrote there is "a clear and growing need for appropriately sized housing for seniors on a fixed income." She added that 'allowing a greater number of homes on less land will reduce overall development costs' resulting in cheaper rent prices.

Bonnie Skinner, Harrison County Planning and Zoning Director, made a recommendation to deny the R-1 to R-3 zoning change request.

"I did make a recommendation to the commission of denial on the R1 to R3 to keep it as R1," Skinner said.

Skinner noted that in 2017, when the hospital tried to get the land zoned to R-2 for duplexes, adjoining neighborhoods opposed it and the hospital withdrew its request.

"At that time, it just did not go well. We had a lot of people at those meetings, a lot of concerns, traffic being a major issue," Skinner said.

Jones said she plans to build "duplexes and triplexes instead of single family homes" and told those worried about density they shouldn't be concerned.

"I think our doors add up to like 72 if I, I might be a little off on that, but something in that neighborhood," Jones said.

When asked what would happen if the zoning request doesn't pass, Jones said they would proceed with R-1 zoning but make the homes "much more dense than they currently are."

"And it won't look as nice, and they'll be much smaller homes," she said.

Ritchie said Jones showed residents pictures of Amish-built cabins and outbuildings.

"They're prefabs, but she's, we'll pretty them up for, you know, but we can put these in," Ritchie said.

Jones clarified they're "not putting cabins in" but showed residents "how the layout of those homes would be small 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, living room, no garages."

A public hearing scheduled for next Monday was cancelled because officials need a larger space to accommodate what is expected to be a big crowd. Ritchie said she plans to attend when it's rescheduled.

"Definitely. I'm the biggest loud mouth in the group, I think," Ritchie said.