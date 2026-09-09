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'Dangerous situation' prompts Irvington to shelter in place, Breckinridge Schools closed

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(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted

IRVINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A "dangerous situation" in Irvington has prompted the closure of the city's government offices and Breckinridge County Schools on Wednesday.

Breckinridge County Schools first alerted the public to the situation around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday and initially planned to operate on a two-hour delay, but made the decision to close around 8 a.m. as the situation continues.

Irvington City Government offices announced their closure shortly after.

Details surrounding the situation are limited at this time.

This is a developing story, so check back with LEX18.com for updates. Email the LEX18 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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