Database lists UK swim coach Lars Jorgensen 'permanent ineligibility' from coaching

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The U.S. Center for SafeSport database currently lists UK swim coach Lars Jorgensen's status as "permanently ineligibility," on Friday.

The database refers to Jorgensen's alleged misconduct which includes "intimate relationship-involving a power imbalance; physical misconduct, retaliation, sexual harassment, and sexual misconduct."

LEX 18 previously reported that in April 2024, a lawsuit was filed against Jorgensen, which claimed that a "sexually hostile culture" was created and maintained at the University of Kentucky under the guidance of Jorgensen.

In May 2023, he was reportedly suspended without pay and he later resigned from his position at UK.

Two former UK swimmers and later employees of the swim team filed the lawsuit alleging inappropriate sexual relationships and assaults, some of which they say were reported to the university and allegedly not investigated.

