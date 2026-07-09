Defense attorney moves to withdraw from Kentucky drug death case citing third-party harassment

(LEX NEWS) — A man whose fiance died of a drug overdose allegedly at the hands of a Kentucky man has been accused of obstructing justice by allegedly threatening the defendant's lawyer and law enforcement on social media, according to court documents.

The defense attorney appointed to represent Brian Epperson — a Kentucky man charged with distribution of methamphetamine resulting in death — has moved to withdraw from the case, and federal prosecutors say the actions of a third-party agitator are to blame.

Court documents filed July 8, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky reveal that attorney Rachel Yavelak sought to withdraw from representing Epperson after Kaylieb Thompson — also known as "K.T." and the former fiancé of one of the alleged victims — directed a campaign of social media harassment at her, her family members, and other attorneys at her law firm.

Prosecutors say Thompson's actions have become an impediment to Yavelak's ability to ethically represent her client, the documents report.

"The United States does not oppose Ms. Yavelak's motion to withdraw based on the interference by Thompson," the government's response states. "It has become a distraction for her and an impediment to her representation of her client."

The trial in the case is currently scheduled to begin Aug. 3. Epperson faces a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

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Attorney appointed under Criminal Justice Act

Yavelak was appointed on Nov. 12, 2025, under the Criminal Justice Act to represent Epperson, who qualified as an indigent defendant, according to the documents.

Despite that, the government said Thompson's conduct has made it impossible for her to continue.

Alleged pattern of threats and harassment

According to court documents, Thompson served around 44 days in state custody after being convicted of third-degree terroristic threatening for threats made against law enforcement officers involved in Epperson's case, as well as against Epperson himself. According to the documents, he is currently on a two-year, unsupervised probation for that conviction, with 135 days of a 180-day sentence remaining.

On Feb. 12, 2026 — just 3 days after his release — Thompson posted a selfie to social media alongside a shotgun propped against his truck with the message: "U can't stop me rember that," the documents claim.

On June 2 Thompson launched what prosecutors described as a "roving billboard" campaign. Richmond Police Department officers responded to a complaint about a man near the Interstate 75 overpass on the 90 overpass bridge holding a sign. Officers found Thompson with a large billboard in the bed of his truck bearing Epperson's photo.

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Body camera footage captured Thompson allegedly threatening Epperson. Thompson did not have any weapons on him or in the truck at the time, but officers found several boxes of ammunition in the center console, the documents detail.

Later that same day, Thompson allegedly parked the truck — billboard intact — at the graveyard where Epperson's father is buried, posting a message on Facebook stating that Epperson deserves to be in a grave next to his father and that Thompson is "tired of waiting."

Also on June 2, Thompson posted to Facebook criticizing multiple law enforcement agencies, including the U.S. Department of Justice, the Lexington Police Department, the Stanton Police Department, and the Winchester Police Department.

The documents add that beginning June 25, Thompson attempted to schedule a personal visit with Epperson at the Clark County Detention Center in Winchester, where Epperson is held pretrial. His initial in-person request was denied. On June 26, Thompson created a visitation profile through the jail's online scheduling portal and requested a visit for June 27. The automated system initially approved the request, but Epperson denied it.

Prosecutors seek to bar Thompson from trial

The government is asking the court to schedule a hearing requiring Thompson to appear with his appointed counsel, and is requesting that Court Security Officers and the U.S. Marshals Service ensure Thompson is not in possession of any weapons before entering the courthouse.

Prosecutors are also asking the court to prohibit Thompson from attending any future court dates, including trial.

"There is a 'substantial interest' in prohibiting Thompson from personally attending court proceedings against Epperson due to Thompson's disruptive, obstructive, and inflammatory actions," the filing states.

"The Government intends to protect Epperson's right to a fair trial, unobstructed by Thompson's antics or threats, and to protect its witnesses from any threats or intimidation by Thompson," the filing states.

