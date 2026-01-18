Trial for man connected to overdose death of 2 KY women delayed until May

(LEX 18) — The trial for a man connected to the overdose death of two Kentucky women has been delayed.

In November, Brian Epperson pleaded not guilty to federal charges of distributing methamphetamine that led to the deaths of Reacheal Dawson of Clark County and Kristen Morris of Powell County.

Epperson's trial was originally scheduled for the beginning of February.

Earlier this week, Epperson's attorney filed a motion to continue his trial for a period of 90 days. Court documents revealed that a possible plea agreement may also be in the works.

On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Robert E. Wier signed off on a court document rescheduling Epperson's trial for May 6 at 8:30 a.m. at the U.S. Courthouse in Lexington.

"The Court GRANTS DE 17 and CONTINUES the jury trial to May 6, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. (counsel and defendant shall appear by 8:00 a.m.) at the United States Courthouse in Lexington, Kentucky. Pretrial deadlines reset relative to the new date. The Court DECLARES the time between February 2, 2026, and May 6, 2026, excludable pursuant to 18 U.S.C. § 3161(h)(7)(A) and per the STA findings in this Order. The Court FINDS this trial schedule STA compliant, per § 3161(h)(7) and the above analysis. If there is an objection to the speedy trial analysis, the objecting party shall file a motion within ten (10) days of this Order," the document writes.