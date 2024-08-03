Watch Now
Defense attorney releases statement about allegations against Michael 'MK' McKinney

(LEX 18) — A defense attorney from Madison County released a statement regarding the allegations against Michael "MK" McKinney on Saturday.

Randy Martin O'Neal said, "At this point, the Commonwealth has not been able to produce A SINGLE PIECE OF EVIDENCE to defense counsel to support the indictment, or otherwise. The Commonwealth announced at the arraignment that they did not even have a police report completed prior to the indictment, or at the time of the arraignment. A report has yet to be provided to defense counsel."

The statement continued saying,"We intend to file several motions within the upcoming days and weeks, including to address the bond of MK and in response to the allegations contained in the bond motion filed by the Commonwealth. Our primary goal is to ensure justice for all parties involved in this case. We believe that wrongfully charging and convicting an individual does not serve the interests of justice for Amber or the community. It is crucial to uphold the integrity of our legal system by allowing it to function effectively and fairly to uncover the truth. Holding a trial in the court of public opinion only interferes with the integrity of the justice system."

