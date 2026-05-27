Defense attorneys: Evidence doesn't support murder charge in 1992 cold case of Anna Lee Manning

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX) — Attorneys for Barbara and Anthony Manning argue the 34-year-old case lacks evidence to sustain a murder conviction.

Barbara Manning and Anthony Manning were indicted on charges of murder, evidence tampering and abuse of a corpse on May 18 in connection with the 1992 cold case disappearance of Anna Lee Manning.

Defense attorneys Ephraim Helton and Evan Rice, who represent both defendants, say the evidence provided does not support a murder charge.

"In this case we realized we're not gonna have public opinion, but Barbara Manning and Anthony Manning have a right to have an attorney," Helton said. "Have a right to have their day in court, and have the truth come out about this tragic and unfortunate situation. I mean it's awful that it's gone on for 34 years."

In November 1992, police say Anna Lee was last seen with an unidentified man in Danville.

Exactly one week after the indictments, human remains were discovered behind Barbara's home on Spring Valley Road. The remains have not yet officially been identified as Anna Lee, and investigators have not yet determined a cause of death.

Helton said information gathered through interviews led the defense to the location of the remains.

"Based upon the information that we were able to gather through interviews. We were able to determine the location of the body. So that information has proved to be very credible," Helton said.

Helton argued the circumstances of Anna Lee's death remain unclear and that a murder charge may not be warranted.

"A death can happen in a variety of manners," he said. "There can be self defense. There can be reckless homicide. There can be manslaughter two. There can be manslaughter one, an then the ultimate is murder. Based upon the evidence we've been able to gather we do not believe for this to be murder."

Helton also noted that 34 years have significantly affected the case, including the fact that most witnesses from three decades ago are dead today — including anyone who may have been involved in Anna Lee's death.

"We sincerely believed based on our preliminary investigation that Barber Manning has no culpability of this," Helton said.

Helton is urging the public to allow the legal process to play out.

"Let the system work. Let us get all the information. Let us get that information back and forth between the commonwealth and defense. Or let everyone have their day in court with a jury of their peers. Let the system work," Helton said.