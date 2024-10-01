Detective asks for assistance in finding Betsy Lane shooting suspects

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Less than a month after a Lexington mom of four was killed in a drive-by shooting outside a children's birthday party, police said that they are searching for two brothers in connection to the shooting.

28-year-old Esmeralda Rodriguez Perez was killed Sept. 8 on Betsy Lane in Lexington while attending a child's birthday party.

Bluegrass Crime Stoppers is asking for help in finding 22-year-old Brian Marquez Chavez and 18-year-old Kevin Marquez Chavez, identified as the suspects.

There are warrants out for both men on charges including murder and attempted murder.

"Obviously this case is extremely sad, just like any other," said Det. Kristyn Klingshirn with Bluegrass Crime Stoppers. "But there is an element of danger with them being out in the public. So any assistance we can get finding their whereabouts so the detectives can locate them would be helpful."

Rodriguez Perez left behind a husband and four young kids, including a five-month-old.

"I think that's what hurts me most," said her sister Kimberly Perez. "That she's not going to see him. That I feel she did not get enough time with him."

Det. Klingshirn says no detail is too small. She hopes someone will come forward to help give the grieving family closure.

"Anything that stood out to you," she told LEX 18. "A noise, a car, anything that stood out and caught your attention. Even if it was for a second, it stood out to you for a reason."

If you have information about where the suspects are located, call police or Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020. All tips can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.