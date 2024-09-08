Woman killed in overnight Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police spent the early morning hours Sunday investigating the latest homicide in the city.

Officers were sent to Betsy Lane off Fister Way just after 1 a.m. in response to a shooting call.

When they got on scene, police found one woman who had been shot.

The woman was taken to the hospital where police say she was pronounced dead.

According to the Fayette County Coroner, the woman killed is 28-year-old Esmeralda Rodriguez Perez.

Law enforcement added a man arrived at a hospital while they were investigating, he was also shot but is expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no suspect information at this time.