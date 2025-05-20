EF-4 tornado confirmed to have touched down in Laurel, Pulaski Counties

(LEX 18) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-4 tornado touched down in Laurel and Pulaski Counties last Friday.

According to NWS, the tornado was nearly one mile wide and was on the ground for almost 56 miles. Winds reportedly peaked at 170 miles an hour.

19 people died as a result of catastrophic storms that ripped through the region. View the full list of those victimshere.

The last confirmed EF-4 in the state ripped through portions of western Kentucky through the city of Mayfield in December 2021.

