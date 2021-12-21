Emergency Disaster Services in Lexington assists with tornado recovery efforts

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The landscape in western Kentucky reminds Matt Daley of the damage he's seen after hurricanes on the Gulf Coast.

Daley is with Emergency Disaster Services (EDS) which is headquartered in Lexington. He recently returned after spending days in Mayfield where EDS crews set up base camps for utility workers.

That's also where the company partnered with the non-profit "Operation BBQ Relief." Together, they're providing thousands of free hot meals every day to people in graves county and the surrounding small towns.

As someone from eastern Kentucky, Daley said that it is important for EDS to help out western Kentucky any way they could.

"It hurt a little more this time. Obviously because we knew the people were affected, I've been to graves co many times, and seen that beautiful courthouse and to see that like we all saw on tv, we knew that devastation how bad it was gonna be."

While their primary support has been financial, Daley said EDS is also prepared to provide logistical services at any time, from equipment to drivers who are ready to hit the road with a few hours' notice.